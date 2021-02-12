Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AngloGold, Fisker, News Corp, QuantumScape, Williams-Sonoma, YETI, Zillow and More

The futures traded lower on Friday after a mixed day on Wall Street Thursday in which the Dow Jones industrials printed an intraday all-time high and closed lower, and the Nasdaq sprinted into the close. With traders and investors ready for the long Presidents Day weekend with the markets will be closed on Monday, volume could dry up some as the day rolls on. Investors are continuing to cheer the possibility of a big stimulus package becoming a reality and fourth-quarter earnings that have continued to come in very strong. Top analysts on Wall Street are pointing to “bubble” metrics, like the massive retail stock and option trading, huge hedge fund leverage and IPOs that don’t make money, and many are urging caution.

With the pace of fourth-quarter earnings results slowing, most across Wall Street are still not only be examining the last results but looking to see what guidance for the first quarter and the rest of 2021 looks like. With the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 pushing back to all-time highs last week, it makes sense for investors to start building some cash reserves while repositioning portfolios for the rest of 2021.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) was downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald, which lowered the price target to $17. That consensus target is higher at $24.19. The shares were last seen on Thursday at $18.73, after retreating 4% for the day. The stock was down a whopping 24% in the premarket after the company released clinical results after the close.



Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which points out that semiconductor stocks are hot as ever. Shares most recently closed at $22.95 but have a consensus price target of just $18.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE: AU) was started with a Buy rating at Goldman Sachs. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $12.66 to $38.50 and have a consensus price target of $31.50. The last trade for Thursday came in at $23.94 a share.

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE: CTT) was downgraded from Outperform to Sector Perform with an $11 price objective at RBC Capital Markets. That target is close to the $11.17 consensus target and Thursday’s $11.39 close.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Stephens, which also raised the price target to $140. The consensus target is $127.44, and Thursday’s closing share price was $115.97.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) was started with an Overweight rating at Morgan Stanley with a $27 price objective. The consensus target for the electric vehicle company is set at $21.20. The stock closed Thursday at $15.44, and the shares are up almost 15% in the premarket.

Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GF) was started with a Neutral rating at Goldman Sachs. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $3.79 to $14.90, and it has a consensus price target of $13.06. Thursday’s final trade was reported at $9.39 a share.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho, which raised the target price to $525. The consensus target is much lower at $427.56. The stock closed on Thursday at $431.76 and was up a stunning 21% in Friday’s premarket after it posted blowout quarterly profits.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) was started at Oppenheimer with an Outperform rating and a $35 price target. The consensus target is $15.13. The stock closed Thursday at $13 but was up a huge 20% in premarket trading.

