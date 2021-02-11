Cisco, Lyft, Uber, VMware and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were trading sideways on Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial average hit a new intraday high right after the open, but it has retreated since. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are each holding just under their all-time highs.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities. The stock traded near $16 on Thursday, well above its consensus target of $10.86. The 52-week range is $5.30 to $16.75.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was upgraded at DZ Bank from Hold to Buy with a $52 price target. Shares traded below $48 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $32.40 to $49.34. The consensus price target is $50.67.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT) was upgraded at JPMorgan to Overweight from Neutral and its price target was raised to $166 from $101. Shares traded above $132. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $32.79 to $197.40. It has a consensus price target of $101.50.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) was resumed at Needham with a Buy rating and a $70 price target. The stock was trading near $56, in a 52-week trading range of $14.56 to $59.40. The consensus price target is $61.94.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) was initiated at Scotiabank with a Sector Perform rating and a $2050 price target. The shares traded around $1,952. The 52-week range is $422.22 to $2,020.00, and analysts have a consensus price target of $1,796.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) was upgraded at Piper Sandler to Overweight from Neutral and its price target was increased to $52 from $20. The stock traded around $51 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $2.20 to $53.69. The consensus analyst target is $24.25.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) was downgraded at Northland Capital to Market Perform from Outperform but its price target was increased to $75 from $72. Shares traded at $78 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $27.46 to $78.50, and the consensus price target is $73.92.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) was initiated with a Buy rating at Rosenblatt with a $46 price target. The consensus price target is $33.00. Shares traded around $39 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $16.71 to $46.37.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was resumed at Needham with a Buy rating and a $75 price target. The stock traded near $63 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $13.71 to $64.05. Analysts have a consensus price target of $57.94.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) was downgraded at Cleveland Research to Neutral from Buy. Early Thursday, the stock traded around $143. The 52-week range is $86.00 to $163.17, and the consensus price target is $171.43.

