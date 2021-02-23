Exxon, Kohl's, MGM, Spotify and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets have pulled back from their recent all-time highs. The Nasdaq was getting the worst of it with a loss of over 2% on the day. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were each down less than 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Dish Network, Intuit, Kroger, Starbucks and more.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) was initiated at Evercore ISI with an In-Line rating and a $48 price target. Shares traded around $54 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $30.11 to $56.75. The consensus price target is $52.76. Note that an activist investor is turning up the heat on Exxon.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) was reiterated as Market Perform and its price target was raised to $58 from $50 at Telsey Advisory Group. Shares were trading below $53. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $17.46 to $54.50, and it has a consensus price target of $51.47.

Heineken N.V. (HEINY) was downgraded by RBC to Underperform from Sector Perform. The stock trades over the counter and was last seen near $52. The 52-week trading range is $37.43 to $56.89, and the consensus price target is $65.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) was downgraded at H.C. Wainwright from Neutral to Sell with a $25 price target. The shares traded around $27. The 52-week range is $23.78 to $98.03, and analysts have a consensus price target of $51.96.

Kohl’s Inc. (NYSE: KSS) was reiterated as Market Perform and its price target was raised to $60 from $54 at Telsey Advisory Group. The stock traded near $55 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $10.89 to $58.38. It has a consensus price target of $49.36.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) was upgraded by Citigroup to Buy from Neutral, which hiked its price target to $64 from $40. Shares traded near $41 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $16.04 to $48.28, and the consensus price target is $43.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was upgraded at Argus from Hold to Buy with a $42 price target. The consensus price target is $33.21. Shares traded around $38.80 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $5.90 to $39.33.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) was initiated at Deutsche Bank at Buy with a $313 price target. The stock traded under $261 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $88.66 to $294.00. Analysts have a consensus price target of $267.17.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) was initiated at Deutsche Bank with a Hold rating and a $32 price target. The consensus price target is $34.71. Shares traded around $30 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $12.02 to $37.80.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) was downgraded at Atlantic Equities to Neutral from Overweight. Early Tuesday, the stock traded above $322. The 52-week range is $109.18 to $387.44, and the consensus price target is $311.00.

Five stocks from the Raymond James Analyst Current Favorites list of stock picks are perfect reopening theme buys and the time to play the theme is now.