Baidu, Chipotle, Dollar General, Ford and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were trading sideways. Only yesterday did the S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq each post a new high. Now the broad markets are trying to make up their minds on where to go from here.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Constellation Brands, FedEx, Harley-Davidson, Twilio and more.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was upgraded by China Renaissance to Buy from Hold. Shares rose above $304 for the first time this year. The 52-week trading range is $82.00 to $304.22. The consensus price target is $229.56.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $70 from $65 at Benchmark. The stock reached a new 52-week high of $52.49 on Tuesday but is still well below its consensus target of $59.36. The 52-week low is $31.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $1,827 price target at Northcoast. Shares were last seen above $1,547. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $415.00 to $1,553.55. It has a consensus price target of $1,636.86.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank. The stock was last seen trading near $202, in a 52-week trading range of $125.00 to $225.25. The consensus price target is $239.15.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) was reiterated as Buy with a $177 price target at Benchmark. The consensus price target is $156.32. Shares were last seen around $146 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $85.69 to $150.30.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) was upgraded by Argus from Hold to Buy with a $14 price target. The shares were last seen around $12. The 52-week range is $3.96 to $12.15, and analysts have a consensus price target of $10.91.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) was reiterated by BMO Capital Markets as Market Perform, but its price target was cut to $85 from $90. Stifel reiterated a Buy rating but lowered its price target slightly to $114 from $115. Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and cut its price target to $110 from $115. The stock was last seen around $92, in a 52-week range of $41.33 to $109.50. The consensus analyst target is $105.71.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Seaport Global Securities. Shares were last seen at $44 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $9.82 to $45.21. The consensus price target is $44.92.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group from Market Perform to Outperform with a $46 price target. The stock traded down around $39 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $10.18 to $38.85. Analysts have a consensus price target of $40.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) was reiterated at UBS as Neutral, and its price target was hiked to $210 from $200. Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $220 from $210. Credit Suisse reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price target to $204 from $199. Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and lifted its price target to $235 from $205. Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating and its price target went to $230 from $190. Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $230 from $186. Early Tuesday, the stock traded around $199. The 52-week range is now $100.00 to $214.91. The consensus price target is $203.54.