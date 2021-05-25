Boston Scientific, Gap, Molson Coors and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets had dipped after a relatively strong start to the day. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were each barely negative, and a few more hours remained in the session.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Adobe, Coinbase, Dollar General, Medtronic, Palo Alto, Target and more.

AutoDesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK): Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $342 price target. The shares traded near $289 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $192.51 to $321.13. The consensus price target is $325.00.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE): Colliers Securities downgraded it to a Neutral rating from Buy. Shares were trading around $2, in the 52-week range of $0.86 to $5.94. The consensus price target is $3.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX): Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $51 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $43 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $32.99 to $44.63. The consensus price target is $49.15.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS): Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $115 price target. The stock traded near $111 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $70.75 to $159.54. It has a consensus price target of $159.31.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ): Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $305 price target. On Tuesday, the stock traded around $239. The 52-week trading range is $160.63 to $244.75. The consensus analyst price target is $258.25.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS): Telsey Advisory reiterated a Market Perform rating but raised the price target to $35 from $27. The stock traded near $33 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $8.68 to $37.63. It has a consensus price target of $31.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP): Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $74 price target. Shares were trading around $58, in the 52-week range of $32.11 to $61.11. The consensus price target is $55.18.

Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK): Barclays initiated coverage with an Underweight rating and a $280 price target. The stock traded near $258 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $171.75 to $268.04. It has a consensus price target of $273.00.

