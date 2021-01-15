AstaZeneca, Foot Locker, PayPal, Tesla, Yeti and More of Friday Afternoon's Analyst Calls

With the trading day about half over, the broad markets were pulling back on Friday afternoon. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average were each down slightly, and the Russell 2000 was getting the worst of it down about 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) was upgraded to a Speculative Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity. The stock was trading at $12.63, with a 52-week trading range of $1.95 to $14.01.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) was initiated as Buy at Deutsche Bank. The consensus price target is $62.48. Shares traded at $51.42, in the 52-week range of $36.15 to $64.94.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) was downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer. The shares were down 1% to $191.82, within its 52-week range of $131.80 to $225.36. Analysts have a consensus price target of $187.80 for the stock.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) was downgraded by JPMorgan to Underweight from Neutral with an $18 price target. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $14.80. The stock traded at $28.53, in a 52-week range of $4.60 to $32.13.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $58 price target at B. Riley Securities. The stock recently traded up 1%, at $47.76 in a 52-week range of $17.46 to $48.24. The consensus price target is $44.52.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) was reiterated at Citigroup with a Neutral rating and its price target was raised to $99 from $89. Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $102 from $99. Truist reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $105 from $95. The consensus price target is $98.56. Monster Beverage stock was up less than 1% to $91.75 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $50.06 to $95.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Mizuho and its price target jumped to $350 from $290. The stock traded at $241.69, with a consensus price target of $240.78. The 52-week trading range is $82.07 to $249.85.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) was reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group as Market Perform and its price target was raised to $45 from $40. The stock was last seen at $39.75 and has a consensus target of $35.80. The 52-week trading range is $5.60 to $42.91.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reiterated as Neutral at Wedbush but its price target was raised to $950 from $715. The stock was last seen at $843.18, in a 52-week range of $70.10 to $884.49. The consensus price target is $491.70.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) was downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy with an $85 price target at Citigroup. Shares traded at $74.89, in a 52-week range of $15.28 to $80.89. The consensus price target is $68.93.