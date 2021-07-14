American Airlines, Apple, First Solar, PepsiCo and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets had a strong start to the day, but they have been cruising lower as the day has dragged on. Earnings seemed to be positive in the morning, but this and Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s remarks that inflation was “transitory” did not lift markets as many were expecting. In the meantime, analysts were scrambling to release their reports as earnings season is kicking off.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL): Citigroup upgraded the stock to Neutral from Sell with a $21.50 price target. The shares traded near $21 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $10.63 to $26.09.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): JPMorgan reiterated its Overweight rating and raised the price target to $175 from $170. The stock was changing hands around $149 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $89.14 to $149.45.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL): Canaccord Genuity resumed coverage with a Buy rating and raised the price target to $223 from $150. The stock traded near $187 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $77.87 to $197.71. It has a consensus price target of $173.79.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $73 price target. The stock traded near $92 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $58.34 to $112.50. It has a consensus price target of $86.90.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE): Credit Suisse resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and an $85 price target. The stock was changing hands around $75 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $64.69 to $87.69.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP): Credit Suisse downgraded it to Neutral rating Outperform but raised the price target to $157 from $155. The stock traded near $154 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $128.32 to $155.14. It has a consensus price target of $156.65.

