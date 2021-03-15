Earnings Previews: Lennar, CrowdStrike, Kodak, Pinduoduo

Monday morning’s noteworthy earnings reports included just two stocks. Corbus Pharma shares traded up about 3% after reporting a narrower loss than expected, and Dubai-based Yalla has seen its shares rise by around 2% on better-than-expected revenues

Here’s a look at four stocks scheduled to report quarterly results after markets close Tuesday or before they open Wednesday morning.

Lennar

Homebuilder Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) is expected to report fiscal first-quarter results after markets close Tuesday. Consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $1.71, up about 35% year over year, on sales of $5.13 billion, up nearly 14%. For the full fiscal year, analysts currently estimate EPS of $9.44 on $26.1 billion in revenue.

Shares traded Monday at around $88.60, implying a potential upside of around 8% to the consensus price target of $95.47. At the high target of $112.00, the potential upside on the shares is 26%. The stock currently trades at around nine times expected 2021 earnings and eight times expected 2022 and 2023 earnings.

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $1.00 for a yield of 1.14%.

CrowdStrike

Security software provider CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is also set to report results Tuesday afternoon. Analysts expect the firm to post fiscal fourth-quarter EPS of $0.08 per share on sales of $250.4 million. A year ago, the company posted a loss of $0.02 per share on $152.1 million sales.

For the 2021 fiscal year that ended in January, analysts are looking for EPS of $0.22 on sales of $860.2 million. That’s up from a net loss in the prior fiscal year of $0.42. Sales rose nearly 79% year over year.

On Monday, the stock traded at around $197, in a 52-week range of $31.95 to $251.28 and with a consensus price target of $235.33. The potential upside at the consensus target is nearly 29%. At the high target of $295, the potential upside is about 50%.

Shares trade at nearly 900 times expected 2021 earnings, 480 times expected 2022 earnings and 282 times expected 2023 earnings.

Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) raised eyebrows and its share price last July when the company announced a $765 million federal loan to help the firm set up a pharmaceuticals business to produce generic drugs. Then just a month ago, the company announced a development deal with Microsoft that momentarily sent shares higher. Still, Kodak’s interesting past 12 months have left the shares trading up more than 390%.

Interestingly, no analyst coverage exists for the stock and, therefore, no earnings or revenue estimates. Even so, the volume reaches nearly 7.5 million shares a day, partly we’d guess on active day trading in a stock where 23% of the float is short.

The stock traded Monday at around $9.85, in a 52-week range of $1.50 to $60.00. The company is scheduled to report results after markets close Tuesday.

Pinduoduo

China-based e-commerce platform provider Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results before markets open Wednesday. Analysts are expecting EPS of $0.03 on sales of $2.96 billion, both solid improvements compared with the year-ago quarterly loss per share of $0.1 on sales of $1.54 billion.

For the full year, analysts are expecting a loss per share of $0.36, a 44% improvement over last year’s loss. Revenue is tabbed to rise to $8 billion, an 86% jump from last year’s total of $4.31 billion.

On Monday, the stock traded at $157.15, in a 52-week range of $30.20 to $212.60. The consensus price target on the shares is $174.06, implying a potential upside of more than 10%. At the high target of $248, the potential gain is about 58%.

The stock trades at about 540 times expected 2021 EPS of $0.29.