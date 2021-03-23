DraftKings, GlaxoSmithKline, Netflix, Southwest and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets had pulled back slightly. The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were in a holding pattern on Tuesday, awaiting remarks from Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Beyond Meat, Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments and more.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) was downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform from Outperform. Shares traded near $151 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $81.10 to $162.60. The consensus price target is $174.67.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) was downgraded by Berenberg to Hold from Buy but its price target was raised to $314 from $304. The stock was trading near $299 a share. The 52-week trading range is $137.65 to $321.86, and the consensus price target is $312.30.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was reiterated by Goldman Sachs at Buy and its price target was raised to $87 from $79. The stock traded near $71 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $11.37 to $74.38. It has a consensus price target of $73.09.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK) was downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform from Outperform. Early Tuesday, the stock traded near $36. The 52-week range is $32.88 to $43.18, and the consensus price target is $46.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) was started by BofA Securities as Neutral with a $13 price target. The stock traded near $10 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $6.57 to $33.79. It has a consensus price target of $16.00.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) was upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $68 price target at Argus. The stock traded near $59 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $22.47 to $62.76. Its consensus analyst target is $60.89.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) was started at UBS with a Neutral rating and a $325 price target. The stock traded near $308 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $117.71 to $428.96. Its consensus target price is $397.09.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus with a $650 price target. Shares traded at around $541 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $339.17 to $593.29. The consensus analyst target is $619.43.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) was started at UBS with a Buy rating and a $275 price target. The consensus price target is $303.74. Shares traded around $224 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $208.55 to $429.00.



