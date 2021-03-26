CSX, Guess, Snowflake, Zoom Video and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were cautiously positive. The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500and the Nasdaq were all marginally higher.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Altria, AMC Networks, Etsy, FedEx, Nike, Nikola and more.

Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) was started at Wells Fargo with an Overweight rating and a $59 price target. Shares traded near $40 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $7.12 to $48.65. The consensus price target is $52.40.

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) was upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold at Jefferies. The stock was trading on Friday near $39 a share. The 52-week trading range is $31.60 to $41.58, and the consensus price target is $43.48.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) was resumed at Vertical Research with a Hold rating and a $98 price target. The stock traded near $96 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $53.25 to $97.54. It has a consensus price target of $100.64.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) was downgraded to Underperform from Neutral and its price target was cut to $118 from $127 at BofA Securities. The stock traded near $108 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $64.51 to $125.28. It has a consensus price target of $120.75.

Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) was reiterated at Telsey Advisory with a Market Perform rating and its price target jumped to $24 from $18. The stock traded near $23 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $5.60 to $28.30. Its consensus analyst target is $22.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) was resumed at Vertical Research with a Buy rating and a $62 price target. The stock traded near $46 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $29.31 to $47.44. Its consensus target price is $51.56.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) was upgraded at Jefferies to Hold from Underperform and its price target was raised to $500 from $335. The consensus price target is $565.57. Shares traded around $550 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $84.61 to $551.85.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) was started at Evercore ISI with an Outperform rating and a $311 price target. Shares traded at around $224 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $205.07 to $429.00. The consensus analyst target is $302.54.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) was started with a Hold rating and a $360 price target at Deutsche Bank. The stock traded near $315 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $108.53 to $588.84. It has a consensus price target of $487.50.

