More Friday Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Market Volatility Has Analysts Targeting Lennar, Stitch Fix, United Airlines and More

The first quadruple witching Friday is upon us, and this week’s three-day rally, the best since November, saw some early profit-taking Friday, but the major indexes were mostly higher headed toward midday.

The big expiration is getting many of the participants in the options and futures market closing out or moving positions forward. Quadruple witching is an event in the financial markets that happens four times each year, when four different sets of futures and options expire on the same day. Futures and options are derivatives, linked to underlying stock prices. When derivatives expire, traders must close or adjust positions. That can trigger significant volume and order flow.



24/7 Wall St. is reviewing more big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Cisco, CSX, Meta Platforms, Nike, Pinterest and many more.

Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX): Raymond James resumed coverage of the medical instrument and supplies giant with a Neutral rating. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between $235.13 and $280.62, and it has a consensus price target of $288.62. Shares were seen near $260 on Friday.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE: BAH): Stifel resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $96 price target. The consensus target is $90.56. The 52-week trading range is $69.68 to $91. The shares were trading on Friday above $85.

CACI International Inc. (NYSE: CACI): Stifel resumed coverage with a Hold rating and a $305 target price. The consensus target is $313.50. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between $235.34 and $309.80 a share. They were trading on Friday near $295.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI): UBS downgraded the truck engine and parts manufacturer to Neutral from Buy and slashed the $260 target price to $214. That compares with the higher $266.15 consensus target. The 52-week trading range is $189.50 to $273.65. The stock was trading near $200 Friday.

