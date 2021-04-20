CrowdStrike, Tesla, Uber, Wingstop and More of Tuesday Afternoon's Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were getting crushed. The Nasdaq was getting the worst of it, down about 1.4%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were each down roughly 1%.
24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) was downgraded by Stephens to Equal-Weight from Overweight with a $44 price target. The shares traded near $44 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $12.37 to $47.65. The consensus price target is $42.29.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) was started at Berenberg with a Buy rating and a $260 price target. The stock traded near $208 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $62.77 to $251.28. The consensus analyst price target is $254.85.
Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) was resumed at BofA Securities with an Underperform rating and a $190 price target. The stock traded near $169.74 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $87.77 to $201.75. It has a consensus price target of $199.29.
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) was started at BofA Securities with a Neutral rating and a $23 price target. On Tuesday, the stock traded around $16. The 52-week trading range is $9.95 to $47.80. Its consensus analyst target is $33.17.
Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) was upgraded at BofA Securities to Neutral from Underperform and its price target was jumped to $80 from $56. The shares changed hands around $78 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $35.32 to $82.76. The consensus price target is $71.36.
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reiterated at Mizuho as Buy and its price target was raised to $820 from $775. The consensus price target is $648.78. Shares traded around $715 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $134.76 to $900.40.
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was started at Nomura with a Buy rating and an $80 price target. Shares traded around $55 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $26.58 to $64.05. The consensus price target is $69.52.
Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) was started at Stephens with an Overweight rating and a $172 price target. The stock traded around $137 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $105.33 to $172.87. Its consensus analyst target is $159.68.