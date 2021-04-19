Coursera, Lattice Semiconductors, Qualcomm and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were pulling back after setting record highs to close out last week. The Nasdaq was getting the worst of the punishment, down over 1%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were down closer to 0.6%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Cadence Bancorp. (NYSE: CADE): Keefe Bruyette downgraded it to Market Perform from Outperform. The shares traded near $22 on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $4.83 to $23.88. The consensus price target is $24.00.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR): Berenberg started coverage with a Buy rating and a $60 price target. The stock traded near $42 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $37.80 to $62.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS): BMO Capital Markets downgraded it from Outperform to Market Perform with a $105 price target. The stock traded near $100 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $32.50 to $104.49. It has a consensus price target of $111.89.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG): Wolfe Research upgraded it to Outperform from Peer Perform and has a $69 price target. On Monday, the stock traded around $63. The 52-week trading range is $48.61 to $65.43. Its consensus analyst target is $63.57.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC): Susquehanna lowered its Positive rating to Neutral. The shares changed hands around $56 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $18.46 to $58.38. The consensus price target is $50.60.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM): Susquehanna downgraded it to Neutral from Positive. The consensus price target is $170.81. Shares traded around $135 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $71.75 to $167.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK): JPMorgan dropped its Overweight rating to Neutral. Shares traded around $17 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $15.30 to $20.00. The consensus price target is $22.92.

Trip.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: TCOM): The Goldman Sachs upgrade to Buy from Neutral came with a price target raise to $47 from $43. The stock traded around $37 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $22.35 to $45.19. Its consensus analyst target is $43.46.

