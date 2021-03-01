BioCryst, Editas, Groupon, Sunrun, Twitter and More of Monday Afternoon's Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets came roaring back to start out the week. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq each posted gains of over 2% on the day.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Apache, CME, On Semiconductor, Plug Power, Sony and more.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) was upgraded at SVB Leerink from Market Perform to Outperform with a $50 price target. JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight and lowered its price target to $54 from $64. Shares traded near $48 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $27.77 to $58.93. The consensus price target is $64.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) was initiated at Cowen with an Outperform rating and a $16 price target. Shares were trading below $12. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $1.58 to $12.90, and it has a consensus price target of $13.50.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) was downgraded at CLSA to Underperform from Outperform, and the firm lowered its price target to $321 from $330. The stock was last seen near $320 a share. The 52-week trading range is $118.55 to $388.97, and the consensus price target is $314.02.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) was upgraded at Evercore ISI to Outperform from In-Line, and its price target was raised to $100 from $90. The shares traded near $78. The 52-week range is $68.25 to $131.95, and analysts have a consensus price target of $107.37.

Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE: SAM) was initiated at Morgan Stanley with an Overweight rating and a $1,400 price target. The stock traded near $1,074 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $290.02 to $1,236.57. It has a consensus price target of $1,156.62.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) was downgraded by Barclays from Overweight to Equal Weight with a $46 price target. The consensus price target is $54.83. Shares traded around $46 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $14.01 to $99.95.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) was upgraded at JPMorgan to Neutral from Underweight, and its price target was raised to $48 from $23. The stock traded near $54 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $9.60 to $54.35. Analysts have a consensus price target of $32.10.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) was upgraded at CapitalOne to Overweight from Equal Weight, and its price target was increased to $90 from $71. The consensus price target is $83.23. Shares traded around $67 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $7.84 to $100.93.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) was upgraded at Cleveland Research to Buy from Neutral. Early Monday, the stock traded near $76. The 52-week range is $20.00 to $80.75, and the consensus price target is $67.50.

It appears that some top hedge funds that were shorting tech IPOs as soon as they could are now piling back into the shares. Four such companies offer stellar technologies and applications, and their stocks make sense for aggressive investors looking for solid ideas.