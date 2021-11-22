Monday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision Blizzard, BioMarin, eBay, Teladoc and More

Despite the truncated trading week, markets reached record levels yet again. This came along with news that the Biden administration would be renominating Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair. This would be Powell’s second term, and it also assuages investors’ concerns regarding the predictability of the tapering process that the Fed had previously announced

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Chevron, Eli Lilly, Home Depot, Microsoft, Robinhood and more.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): MKM Partners downgraded the stock to a Sell rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $54 from $75. Shares were last seen near $61 on Monday, and they have a 52-week range of $59.78 to $104.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY): The RBC Capital Markets upgrade to Outperform from Sector Perform included a price target hike to $225 from $144. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and has a $273 price target. Shares were trading around $194 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $197.00.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK): Cowen downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform and cut the price target to $40 from $41. The consensus price target is $41.57, and shares were trading near $40 apiece.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN): William Blair raised its Market Perform rating to Outperform. Shares were around $91 on Monday, and the consensus price target is $112.56.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and an $84 price target. The 52-week trading range is $48.67 to $81.19, and shares were last seen near $77.71.

Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH): China Renaissance downgraded the shares from Buy to Hold with a $46 price target. Shares were trading near $36, and the 52-week range is $34.29 to $73.87.

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD): The BofA Securities upgrade to Neutral from Underperform included a price target hike to $125 from $108.75. The 52-week trading range is $92.01 to $129.69, and the share price was near $105.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC): BTIG Research downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy. The consensus target is $167.50. The stock was trading on Monday above $111.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: VIPS): Citigroup downgraded it to Neutral from Buy and cut the price target to $11 from $14. Shares were trading near $10 on Monday, and the consensus price target is $21.54.