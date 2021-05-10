Earnings Previews: Electronic Arts, Sundial Growers, QuantumScape and More

More than 550 U.S.-listed companies are reporting quarterly results on the first three days of this week. That’s less than half as many as reported earnings last week, and the totals will dwindle further as the month progresses.

Looking at companies reporting earnings following Monday’s close and Tuesday’s opening bell, we find Palantir, Roblox, 3D Systems, Tilray and Velodyne.

This preview covers five firms reporting earnings after markets close Tuesday.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is due to report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results. In calendar year 2020, EA added just over 33% to its share price, well below competitor Activision Blizzard’s gain of 57%. Partly that’s due to relatively strong demand and short supply for the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. For the year to date, the share price is down less than 1%.



Analysts remain bullish on the stock with 22 of 27 rating the shares a Buy or Strong Buy. At a recent share price of around $142.50, upside potential to a consensus price target off $160.95 is about 13%. At the high target of $177, the potential upside to the current price is 24.2%.

Analysts expect earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 on sales of $1.39 billion. EPS is three cents below the total for the same quarter a year ago, but revenue is up by 14.5%. For the full 2021 fiscal year, the consensus estimates call for EPS of $5.58 (up 16.0%) on sales of $6.08 billion (up 16.8%).

At the current price, the stock trades at 25.4 times expected 2021 EPS, 23 times estimated 2022 earnings and 20.8 times estimated 2023 earnings. The stock’s 52-week trading range is $110.15 to $150.30. EA pays an annual dividend of $0.68 (yield of $0.48%). The average daily trading volume is about 2.3 million shares.

FuboTV

Streaming network FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) had a blistering 2020, at least momentarily. The stock soared to a gain of around 600% in late December before giving back most of that to close 2020 with a gain of more than 200%. Still not bad for a stock that bounces around at more than double the volatility rate of the entire market. The sports, news and entertainment network’s high-flying ways didn’t carry over to 2021, however. The stock trades down about 40% so far this year.

Of eight analysts covering the stock, seven have rated the shares a Buy or Strong Buy. At a price of about $16.75 a share, the potential upside is 171%. At the high target of $60, the upside potential is 258%. The high target is still more than two dollars lower than the 52-week high set in December.

For FuboTV’s fiscal first quarter, analysts are expecting a loss per share of $0.46 on sales of $103.79 million. For the entire fiscal year, estimates call for a per-share loss of $1.82 on sales of $472.27 million. The company posted a loss per share of $7.40 in the prior year on sales of $217.75 million.

The company is not expected to post positive earnings in 2021, 2022 or 2023. The 52-week range is $8.12 to $62.29. The company does not pay a dividend, and the average daily trading volume is about 14.5 million shares.



Kinross Gold

Gold miner Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) rang up a 56% share price gain last year. So far in 2021, the stock price has been volatile, trading down more than 15% in early March but now showing a gain of around 7.5%. The company’s annual shareholders’ meeting is coming up on Wednesday, and CEO compensation is on the agenda. CEO J. Paul Rollinson is paid well above the median for comparable mining companies, but the company also has performed better. Rollinson’s total compensation breaks down to around 15% in salary and 85% in stock and other, almost 180 degrees different from the industry norm.