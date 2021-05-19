Earnings Hits and Misses for Wednesday, May 19

Here’s a quick look at several earnings reports that were released after markets closed on Tuesday or before Wednesday’s opening bell.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines after markets closed Tuesday. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88, more than double the expected total of $0.90. Revenue of $785.53 million topped the consensus estimate of $666.11 million. The company also issued guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, including EPS of $1.95 to $2.20 and net revenue of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion.

Shares traded up about 2.3% in Wednesday’s premarket session, at $171.50 in a 52-week range of $124.86 to $214.91. The consensus price target on the stock is $220.28.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) missed analysts’ consensus EPS estimate by $0.24, reporting $2.47. The company beat estimated revenue of $29.79 billion, posting total revenue of $30 billion. Earlier this week, JD.com said it plans to raise $3.4 billion through an IPO of its Logistics group.

The stock traded down about 2.5% at $68.02 in Wednesday’s premarket, in a 52-week range of $49.33 to $108.29. The consensus price target on the shares is $107.89.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) posted better than expected EPS and revenue for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. EPS came in at $3.21, well above the consensus estimate of $2.44. Revenue totaled $24.42 billion, about $1.5 billion above consensus. U.S. same-store sales were up 24.4% year over year, and the company guided 2022 revenue at $87.1 billion, above its prior estimate of $86 billion.

Shares traded down about 2.5%, at $187.96 in a 52-week range of $115.52 to $215.22. The consensus price target is $223.00.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) reported first-quarter 2021 results before markets opened Wednesday that exceeded estimates on both the top and bottom lines. EPS totaled $3.69, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.67. Revenue totaled $23.88 billion, well above the consensus of $21.13 billion. Same-store sales rose by 22.9% year over year.

The stock traded up about 3.2% to $213.00 in Wednesday’s premarket, in a 52-week range of $114.23 to $217.39. The consensus price target is $217.96.

TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) also beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. EPS of $0.44 topped the consensus estimate of $0.28, while revenue of $10.1 billion was about $1.8 billion above the consensus. Same-store sales rose 16% year over year.

Shares traded down about 1%, at $70.43 in a 52-week range of $48.73 to $74.65. The consensus price target on the stock is $78.17.