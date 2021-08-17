Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Lululemon, Progressive, Rackspace, Tesla and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were in full retreat. Retail sales reported earlier in the morning missed estimates, and this has some investors concerned. At the same time, many investors are concerned about the geopolitical ramifications of the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan and what could happen next.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Allstate, Hyatt, Lemonade, Robinhood, Suncore Energy and more.

Chubb Ltd. (NYSE: CB): Wolfe Research started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $231 price target. Shares traded near $184 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $111.93 to $186.16.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU): B. Riley Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $466 from $370. Shares traded near $391 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $269.28 to $415.34.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR): Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and an $85 price target. The stock was changing hands near $96 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $84.89 to $107.59.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT): JPMorgan downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Overweight and has an $18 price target. The stock traded near $13 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $13.23 to $26.43.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL): Oppenheimer started it with a Perform rating. The stock was changing hands near $9 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $8.94 to $11.75.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Bernstein reiterated an Underperform rating but raised its price target to $300 from $180. The stock traded near $656 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $329.88 to $900.40. Its consensus price target is $713.15.

V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC): BofA Securities resumed coverage with an Underperform rating and an $80 price target. The stock was changing hands near $76 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $60.48 to $90.79.