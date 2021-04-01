Airbnb, Amazon, Peloton, Uber and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were making a strong push into the weekend. The S&P 500 hit another new all-time high in the session and broke the 4,000 level. The Nasdaq was rallying on the back of the tech sector.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Carnival, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, Oracle, Snap, Twitter and more.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) was started at Wolfe Research with a Peer Perform rating and a $180 price target. Shares traded near $189 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $121.50 to $219.94. The consensus price target is $186.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was started with an Outperform rating and a $3,720 price target at Wolfe Research. The stock was trading on Thursday near $3,131 a share. The 52-week trading range is $1,889.15 to $3,552.25, and the consensus price target is $3,999.36.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating. The stock traded near $112 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $23.24 to $157.66. It has a consensus price target of $161.40.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) was upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt from Neutral to Buy with a $100 price target. The stock traded near $87 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $33.04 to $119. It has a consensus price target of $123.81.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) was started as Equal Weight at Barclays with a $17 price target. The stock traded near $17 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $8.70 to $31.96. Its consensus analyst target is $28.50.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) was upgraded from Market Perform to Outperform with an $80 price target at Bernstein. The stock traded near $66 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $56.56 to $85.79. Its consensus target price is $74.54.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) was started as Peer Perform with a $110 price target at Wolfe Research. The consensus price target is $165.27. Shares traded around $114 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $25.85 to $171.09.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) was started as Neutral with a $306 price target at BofA Securities. Shares traded at around $285 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $72.80 to $377.00. Analysts have a consensus price target of $305.88.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was started as Buy at Jefferies with a $75 price target. Wolfe Research also initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $73 price target. The stock traded near $57 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $21.67 to $64.05. It has a consensus price target of $69.14.