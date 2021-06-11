Why the 5 Highest-Yielding Dow Stocks Are Great Second-Half Buys

It is hard to believe, but in just over three weeks the second quarter will come to a close and many investors will be reviewing their portfolios and making changes for the second half of 2021. One thing is looking ever more likely: At some point in the second half, the Federal Reserve will start tapering their $120 billion per month of asset purchases. That will surely trigger some angst, and we could see a market decline of 5% to 10%.

It makes sense now to move from the momentum and meme stocks to more conservative large-cap stocks that pay dividends. We screened the Dow Jones industrials, looking for the highest-yielding companies in sectors that look to benefit from the continued reopening of the country and the economy. All are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Chevron

This energy giant is a solid way for investors who are more conservative to be positioned in the sector. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) is a U.S.-based integrated oil and gas company, with worldwide operations in exploration and production, refining and marketing, transportation and petrochemicals. The company sports a sizable dividend and has a solid place in the sector when it comes to natural gas and liquefied natural gas.



With the strongest financial base of the majors, coupled with an attractive relative asset base, many on Wall Street feel that Chevron offers the most straightforwardly positive risk/reward. Although current conditions do not warrant a large focus on production growth, Chevron possesses numerous medium-term drivers (Noble integration, Permian, TCO/WPMP expansion, Gulf of Mexico exploration, Vaca Muerta, and so on) that should support production levels in the coming years.

Shareholders receive a 4.97% dividend, which the analysts feel will remain at current levels. BofA Securities has a $125 price target for the shares. The Wall Street consensus target is $120.33, and the last Chevron stock trade for Thursday was reported at $10.418 a share.

Coca-Cola

This remains a top Warren Buffet holding and offers not only safety but also an incredibly strong worldwide brand with 40% overseas sales. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and juices and juice drinks.

Through the world’s largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy Coca-Cola beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. Also remember that the company also owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage, which continues to deliver big numbers.

Investors in Coca-Cola stock receive a 3.03% dividend. The BofA Securities price target is $60, while the consensus target is $59.53. The shares closed on Thursday at $55.91 apiece.



Dow

This stock offers investors growth and income potential. Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is a leading materials science company and was formed from the merger of Dow and DuPont in 2017 and the subsequent spin-off 2019. The company is organized into three principal divisions: Performance Materials & Coatings (23% of EBITDA), Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (27%) and Packaging & Specialty Plastics (51%).