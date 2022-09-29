6 of Warren Buffett's Top Stocks Are Very Safe Q4 Buys With Big, Dependable Dividends

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws literally thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the world.



The Federal Reserve has stated its intent is to lift the federal funds rate to 4.40% to 4.60% by the end of the year, which implies yet another 75-basis-point increase in November and a 50-basis-point raise in December. That does not bode well for stocks, so now it makes sense to raise as much cash as possible. For those looking to add new positions now, we found six Warren Buffett favorites that can weather what looks to be an impending storm for stocks.

While all these top stocks are Buy rated across Wall Street, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Chevron

This integrated giant is a safer way for investors looking to get positioned in the energy sector, and shares have backed up nicely. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide.

Chevron’s Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas (LNG); transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage and marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant.

The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products and lubricants; manufacturing and marketing of renewable fuels; transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. It is also involved in cash management and debt financing activities, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology businesses.

The company posted strong second-quarter results and remains one of the best ways to play energy safely.

Chevron stock comes with a 3.98% dividend. Credit Suisse has a $202 target price, while the consensus target is $182.13. The shares ended Wednesday trading at $145.78 apiece.



Coca-Cola

This remains a top Buffet holding, as he owns 400 million shares. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands. It has an incredibly strong worldwide brand, with 40% overseas sales.

The company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and juices and juice drinks.