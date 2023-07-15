5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential and ARK’s Cathie Wood Loves Two of Them

While Most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the amount of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the low to mid hundreds all the way up to over $1,000 per share. At those steep prices, It’s pretty hard to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half, and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2023 and beyond. For low-price stock skeptics, many of the biggest companies in the world including Apple, Amazon and Netflix all traded in the single digits at one time. In addition, Nvidia, which has exploded higher on AI semiconductor chips traded under $10 for years.

One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, featured in March of 2022 has tripled. While all five of the companies are rated Buy, it’s important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Cerus

This little-known healthcare company has been battered and offers an incredible entry point, and Cathie Wood owns a massive 13.5 million shares. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryo-precipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced.

The company sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally.

Cantor Fitzgerald has an Overweight rating on the shares with a $9 target price. The Wall Street consensus is posted at $7.63. The final trade on Friday was filled at $2.53.