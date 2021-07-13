Airbnb, Boeing, Cloudflare, United Airlines and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged out record intraday highs, but the day is not done yet. Inflation data came out earlier in the morning as well, with the Consumer Price Index showing over a 5% increase year over year, which may have some investors stunned. Major banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also were trading lower in the session after reporting earnings.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Electronic Arts, First Solar, Okta, Roblox, SmileDirectClub, Squarespace and more.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Underperform and has a $172 price target. The shares traded near $145 on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $121.50 to $219.94.

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA): Wolfe Research raised its Underperform rating to Peer Perform. The stock was changing hands around $229 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $141.58 to $278.57.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET): Argus started coverage with a Buy rating and a $125 price target. The stock traded near $108 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $32.69 to $111.97. It has a consensus price target of $100.73.

Huya Inc. (NYSE: HUYA): China Renaissance resumed coverage with a Buy rating and an $18.80 price target. The stock traded near $15 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $14.32 to $36.33. It has a consensus price target of $22.00.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO): China Renaissance resumed coverage with a Hold rating and an $11 price target. The stock traded near $14 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $12.52 to $22.05. It has a consensus price target of $18.44.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR): JMP Securities initiated coverage with a Market Outperform rating and an $80 price target. The stock traded near $66 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $26.50 to $81.59. It has a consensus price target of $65.71.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS.A): Barclays upgraded it to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight. The stock was changing hands around $40 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $23.07 to $44.50.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL): The Argus downgrade was to Hold from Buy. The stock traded near $49 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $30.32 to $63.70. It has a consensus price target of $62.33.

