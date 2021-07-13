Why Jim Cramer Has Such a Positive Outlook for the Rest of 2021

The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrials and Nasdaq futures were muted again going into Tuesday, but this comes after markets closing at record highs across the board. Earnings season kicks off this morning with a couple big banks reporting, and this will set the tone for the rest of earnings season. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has not just been a fount of breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he also actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now. Many people watch Mad Money to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter, dishing out even more knowledge.



24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here.

He kicked off Mad Money by talking about futures. While Monday’s premarket futures were somewhat muted, each of the major averages notched record closes on the day. Even though this was somewhat of a head fake, Cramer sees this as a buying opportunity.

This all depends on your worldview. Cramer is looking forward to the next six months, and he has a relatively positive perspective for the rest of the year. He noted that we mostly have transitory inflation, gridlock in Congress and great earnings. Another thing Cramer said was that there is a lot of new money coming into the market, which doesn’t signal a top, but he is confident that stocks are still the only game in town, considering bond yields being so low.

Again, Cramer commented that as long as you’re opportunistic, and don’t buy all at once, the futures are a great way to find some bargains. However, he was quick to say that you should never use them as a gauge as to where the markets are going next. That’s what your worldview is for.

For the Lightning Round, Cramer started with FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE): “We want CrowdStrike, we want Zscaler or we want Palo Alto Networks. Those are our plays, and then when Deep Instinct comes we will recommend that too. I do like Sentinel, but I haven’t done enough work on it.”

Cramer wasn’t entirely on board with OncoCyte Corp. (NASDAQ: OCX), but it did get his blessing: “I like diagnostics, I like anti-cancer, I’m going to bless it as a speculation.”

On DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK): “Anything that can have early detection of skin cancer is worth speculating on.”

Jimmy Chill ended the round with 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD): “We’re going with something much more conservative with that. New investor, we’re going to actually hit on UnitedHealth.”