NovoCure, Synchrony, Twitter, Yum! and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were again somewhat mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average was leading the major indexes on the back of solid bank earnings. The Nasdaq saw a small loss despite bitcoin reaching a new high, and the S&P 500 was more or less trading sideways.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Alphabet, Facebook, Harley-Davidson, Lowe’s, Snap and more.

Berry Corp. (NASDAQ: BRY): KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $9 price target. The shares traded near $6 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $2.14 to $6.69. The consensus price target is $7.95.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX): Craig Hallum upgraded it from Hold to Buy with a $145 price target. The stock traded near $113 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $38.00 to $161.47. It has a consensus price target of $143.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT): SVB Leerink started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $54 price target. The stock traded near $42 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $36.49 to $83.69. The consensus analyst target is $82.11.

NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVCR): Wedbush downgraded it to Underperform from Neutral and cut its price target to $154 from $159. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $191. The 52-week trading range is $55.40 to $218.09. Its consensus analyst target is $164.88.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI): CIBCdowngraded it to Sector Underperform from Neutral. The shares changed hands around $3 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $1.01 to $6.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF): The Outperform rating at Oppenheimer was lowered to Perform. Shares traded around $41 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $14.02 to $43.61. The consensus price target is $48.63.

Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ: TEAM): Wells Fargo resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a $270 price target. The consensus price target is $267.00. Shares traded around $240 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $139.25 to $262.40.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR): Wedbush resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $75 price target. The stock traded around $71 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $25.06 to $80.75. Its consensus analyst target is $70.12.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM): Argus upgraded it from Hold to Buy with a $135 price target. The stock traded near $118 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $76.48 to $118.78. The consensus price target is $113.59.

