Earnings Previews: Airbnb, ContextLogic, Disney, Seer, SoFi

Of a dozen firms that reported earnings before markets opened on Wednesday, eight beat estimates and four missed. That is identical with Tuesday’s split and well below an earlier pace in which nearly 90% of results beat estimates.

We already have previewed five companies scheduled to report earnings after markets close Wednesday (Clover Health, eBay, Lordstown Motors, Nio and Opendoor) and three more set to report before the opening bell Thursday (Baidu, iQiyi and Palantir).



Here is a preview of five companies scheduled to release results after markets close on Thursday. There are no notable earnings reports due at either end of Friday’s trading session.

Airbnb

When vacation rental giant Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) came public early last December with an IPO price of $68 and an opening bid of $146, it appeared the sky would be the limit. By early February, the stock had risen another $80. As of Tuesday’s close, the stock was up 2.25% from its opening bid. The expected boost to Airbnb’s boost from fewer restrictions on travel have been mostly dashed by the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus.



Analysts remain relatively bullish on the stock, with 17 of 35 putting Buy or Strong Buy ratings on the stock and another 16 rating the shares at Hold. At a recent price of around $145.90, the stock’s upside potential based on a median price target of $170 is 16.5%. At the high price target of $220, the upside potential is almost 51%.

Airbnb is expected to post revenue of $1.97 billion in the second quarter, up 43% sequentially. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are forecast to rise sequentially from a per-share loss of $1.37 to $0.61. For the year, analysts expect to see a loss per share of $0.97, compared with a loss per share in 2020 of $15.39. Revenue is forecast to rise nearly 61% to $5.43 billion.

The stock trades at 281.2 times estimated 2022 EPS and 139.7 times estimated 2023 earnings. The stock’s post-IPO range is $121.50 to $219.94. Airbnb does not pay a dividend.

