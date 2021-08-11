Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BioNTech, United Airlines, Workhorse and More

With the trading day almost halfway over, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average hit even more record highs in Wednesday’s session. While these indexes were pushing higher, the Nasdaq was hurting yet again, despite a positive start to the day. Earlier in the morning, the July CPI reportedly rose in line with analysts’ expectations, ultimately helping ease concerns over inflation.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Blackstone, Cleveland-Cliffs, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nikola, Splunk and Virgin Galactic.

BioNTech S.E.: (NASDAQ: BNTX): Bryan Ganier upgraded the to a Buy rating from Neural and has a $451 price target. Shares traded near $367 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $54.10 to $464.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA): Goldman Sachs downgraded it to Neutral from Buy and cut the price target to $25 from $36. Shares traded near $21 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $16.50 to $40.14. The consensus price target is $42.00.

Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM): BofA Securities reiterated an Underperform rating and raised the price target to $19 from $18. The stock was trading at around $24 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $7.22 to $25.60.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV): Redburn initiated coverage with a Buy rating. The stock was changing hands near $51 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $33.48 to $64.75.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL): Redburn initiated coverage with a Sell rating. The stock traded near $47 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $31.22 to $63.70. Its consensus price target is $62.33.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a $135 price target. The stock traded near $115 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $65.11 to $174.94.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS): D.A. Davidson started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $10 price target. The stock was changing hands near $10 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $7.07 to $42.96.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW): The Jefferies downgrade to Hold from Buy included a price target cut to $30 from $41. The stock was trading near $23 a share on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $17.75 to $41.13.

