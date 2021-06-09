Lordstown, Morgan Stanley, ResMed and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets were trading sideways yet again, and it seems like the major averages may be stuck on this plateau. Oil dipped back below $70 but there are still many bulls seeing a resurgence. Bitcoin was up massively on the day, bouncing way back from the lows earlier this week. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average were all practically flat, with no real gains or losses to speak of.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included Abercrombie & Fitch, Coinbase, Fisker, Goldman Sachs, Urban Outfitters, Wendy’s and more.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT): B. Riley Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $18 price target. The shares traded near $3 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $1.55 to $5.37. The consensus price target is $15.80.



Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX): Evercore ISI downgraded it to an In-Line rating from Outperform. Shares were trading around $6, in the 52-week range of $2.20 to $6.76. The consensus price target is $5.90.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT): The UBS downgrade to Neutral from Buy included a price target cut to $7 from $9. The stock traded near $7 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $5.57 to $13.15. The consensus price target is $10.17.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE): RBC Capital Markets started coverage with an Underperform rating and a $5 price target. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $9. The 52-week trading range is $6.69 to $31.80. The consensus price target is $9.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS): Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $108 price target. The stock traded near $93 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $44.44 to $94.27. It has a consensus price target of $93.53.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL): JPMorgan initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $146 price target. The stock was changing hands at around $139 apiece, in a 52-week range of $62.24 to $146.99.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI): Citigroup started coverage with a Buy rating and a $90 price target. Shares were trading around $72, in the 52-week range of $22.10 to $117.00. The stock has a consensus price target of $85.73.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD): CLSA raised its Sell rating to Outperform. The stock traded near $212 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $157.08 to $224.43. It has a consensus analyst target of $211.40.

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ: WFRD): Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target. The stock was changing hands at around $16 apiece, in a 52-week range of $12.41 to $16.98. The consensus analyst price target is $22.00.



The good news for aggressive growth investors eyeing the semiconductor industry is the sideways trading since February could be ready to break out to the upside. Buying four solid Jefferies stock picks could very well be a great short-term and long-term strategy for those investors.

Check out Warren Buffett’s favorite stocks.

