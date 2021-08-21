Investing

8 Hot Stocks to Buy That Analysts Loved This Week

Paul Ausick
August 21, 2021 6:35 am

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. The calls seen in the past week show that analysts continue to look favorably on gambling stocks. Dividend-paying real estate investment trusts (REITs) also got a shout-out, as did some newish names among the meme stocks.

Following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018, some 32 states have legalized sports betting, and with a new NFL season just about to start, there are some opportunities among online betting companies.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: CZR) just got a price target boost from $125 to $130 from Stifel. The consensus target is just $102.83, and Caesars stock closed Friday’s trading at $67.65 per share, in a 52-week range of $43.07 to $113.46. The stock has added about 14% so far in 2021, and the company does not pay a dividend.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) received a lot of attention from meme-stock investors in mid-June, and that pulled the online betting firm’s stock back into positive territory. Shares are up about 11% for the year. Needham started coverage last week with a $73 price target, above the $70.80 consensus target. Friday’s closing print was $52.01 a share, in a 52-week range of $34.28 to $74.38. DraftKings does not pay a dividend.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has had an up-and-down year in 2021, with shares up 60% in March and down about 23% currently. Yet, Goldman Sachs has a price target of $124 on the stock, well above the $101.33 consensus figure. Penn National Gaming stock closed at $67.65on Friday in a 52-week range of $50.93 to $142.00. The company does not pay a dividend.

As noted in our review of Goldman Sachs’s recommendations for REIT stocks, there has not been a market correction of 5% in nearly a year. One will come along because one always does. Rather than rotate out of equities and into cash (in a savings or money market account paying less than 1% interest), Goldman suggested looking at dividend-paying REITs.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) pays a dividend yield of 3.89% ($1.00 annually). Goldman Sachs has a $35 price target on the stock, and the consensus target is $28. Friday’s closing price was $25.78, and the 52-week range is $18.62 to $30.35. Hudson Pacific Properties stock has added about 9% for the year to date.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) pays shareholders a distribution of 4.67% ($6.00 annually). Goldman Sachs recently raised its $148 price target to $163, while the consensus target is $138.71. Simon Property stock ended trading on Friday at $128.77, and it has a 52-week range of $59.35 to $136.70. The stock has added about 53% so far in 2021.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) investors receive a generous monthly 5.16% dividend. Goldman Sachs has set a $93 price target, compared to a consensus price objective of $77. SL Green Realty stock closed Friday at $70.48, in a 52-week range of $41.68 to $85.65. For the year to date, shares are up about 16%.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Blazing Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential

Meme stocks have lost some of their attraction since those heady days in January and February when small investors jumped on heavily shorted shares like GameStop and AMC, forcing a short squeeze that drove a virtuous (for some investors) cycle and raising share prices by orders of magnitude. Nevertheless, there are a few to keep an eye on.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) did not come public until late June and just released its first quarterly report as a public company. While the company and its underwriters remain in the post-IPO quiet period, Atlantic Equities started the stock with a $65 price target and an Overweight rating. A consensus target has not yet been set. Since going public, Robinhood Markets stock has traded between $33.25 and $85.00, and it closed at $42.64 on Friday. Three of Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs combined own about 6.34 million shares of Robinhood stock, with a current value of around $285 million.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) has had a tough 2021. The stock trades down about 30% for the year to date, after adding nearly 140% in 2020. Nearly 12% of the float is sold short. Cowen has an Outperform rating and a $188 price target on Teladoc Health stock. The consensus target is up at $227.14, and shares closed Friday at $140.18. Cathie Wood’s ETFs hold a combined 14.98 million shares of Teladoc shares, valued at about $2.03 billion. Teladoc carries a weighting of 5.78% among all ARK investments, second only to Tesla’s 8.42% weighting.
Read more: Investing, CZR, DKNG, HOOD, HPP, PENN, SLG, SPG, TDOC, Analyst Upgrades, Dividends and Buybacks

Editors' Picks

A Big Correction May Be Coming: Goldman Sachs Says Buy High-Dividend REITs Now

5 Scorching Hot Stocks to Buy That Trade Under $10 and Have Big-Time Upside...

Why These 5 Incredible Stocks Could Be the Next Meme Stock Winners

5 Raymond James Analyst Favorite Stocks Look Safe and Pay Big, Dependable...