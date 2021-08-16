Why These 5 Incredible Stocks Could Be the Next Meme Stock Winners

The initial trade that started the meme stock phenomena in earnest was on GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) earlier this year. While there were many other meme stock trades prior to GameStop, like Beyond Meat and Lemonade, none lit up the sky like GameStop.

Reddit’s WallStreetBets traders found out that incredibly, more than 100% of the GameStop stock float, which is the number of shares that are actually available to trade, were sold short. This was when the stock was trading around the $20 level. What happened next was a parabolic massive move higher.

The WallStreetBets and other chat boards exploded, and so did GameStop stock. WallStreetBets has a stunning 10.2 million readers and counting. As the meme stock army started to buy, not only stock but options as well, those that were short were forced to start buying the stock as well. In a short sale, your loss potential is unlimited, compared with owning a stock where your loss potential is the stock going to zero, but no more. With over 100% of the float short, and many of the short sellers being big money hedge funds, the rout was on.

The buying fed on itself, as not only were short sellers forced to cover, which pushed the shares higher, but options dealers and traders were also forced to buy shares to cover their exploding options exposure. The stock went from $43 on January 21 to a stunning intraday high of $483 just one short week later. Incredibly, by February 2, the shares had fallen all the way back to $90, and by February 19, the stock closed at $40.19. GameStop closed last Friday at $160.09.



The question now is who is next. AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry, DraftKings, FuboTV, Lucid, Nokia and a host of other stocks have been part of a massive increase in retail trading, but we are looking for the next massive winner. We have found five stocks that could fit the bill. It is important to remember that trading the meme stocks is for very aggressive traders with huge risk appetites.

C3.AI

Founded by Wall Street and Silicon Valley legend Tom Siebel, this company was named one of the Financial Times fastest-growing U.S. companies. C3.AI Inc. (NYSE: AI) operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. It provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop and deploy enterprise AI applications. Its C3 AI Applications include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

The company’s C3 AI applications include C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process and finished goods inventory levels. Its C3 AI Supply Network Risk provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations for enterprise supply chain managers. C3 AI Customer Churn Management enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction using transactional, behavioral and contextual information, as well as to take action to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning. C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization is a solution for scheduling production, and C3 AI Predictive Maintenance provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators. it also offers C3 AI Fraud Detection solution and C3 AI Energy Management solution.

The stock has been pounded from highs made last year and has almost 14% of the float sold short. Needham has a Buy rating and a Wall Street high $146 price target. The much lower consensus target is $97.40, and C3.AI stock closed on Friday at $49.38 a share.

