Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Canadian National, Las Vegas Sands, Texas Instruments and More

Markets were crushed on Monday, with each of the major averages down at least 2%. This comes after Chinese markets were beaten up overnight. China’s second-largest mortgage lender has precipitated this drop, as there are concerns that it may no longer be solvent, somewhat akin to the U.S. financial crisis of 2008.

While markets and most equities were on the move lower for the time being, analysts were taking a look at some companies that can now be picked up on the cheap.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Adobe, Analog Devices, Colgate-Palmolive, Novartis, Salesforce.com, Workday and more.

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI): BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform and raised the price target to $155 from $150. Shares were last seen trading around $114. They have traded as high as $128.41 in the past year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Equal Weight rating and lowered the price target to $42 from $53. The stock was last seen at around $37 a share, and it has a consensus price target of $63.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM): JPMorgan initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target. The shares have a 52-week range of $13.85 to $26.31, while the consensus price target is $49.14.

National Bank Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NBHC): Piper Sandler’s upgrade to Overweight from Neutral included a price target hike to $40 from $36. Shares were trading near $35, and the consensus price target is $41.60.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and cut the price target to $28 from $33. That is just less than the $33.57 consensus target but well above the current share price of roughly $21.73.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT): BTIG Research reiterated a Buy rating and a $150 price target. Shares were last seen trading near $128 apiece. The consensus price target is $107.67.

Teradata Corp. (NYSE: TDC): Morgan Stanley raised its Neutral rating to Overweight and also raised the price target to $66 from $55. Shares were trading around $53, and they have a consensus price target of $57.18.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN): Longbow downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy. The $204.03 consensus target is well above the current share price near $191.

