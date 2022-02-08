Tuesday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, GM, ON Semiconductor, Tyson Foods and More

Markets were somewhat mixed on Tuesday, while earnings season rolls on and investors are awaiting inflation data due out later in the week. Perhaps the biggest earnings disappointment on Tuesday was the COVID-19 king, Pfizer, missing on the top line, although the long-term outlook is still solid. January’s inflation data is due out on Thursday, so it will be worth seeing if the United States can get these numbers under control.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Apple, Meta Platforms, Nio, PayPal and many more.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): BTIG Research downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy. Shares were trading near $156 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $129.71 to $219.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD): BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to Market Perform from Outperform and cut the price target to $280 from $383. Shares were trading near $253 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $249.79 to $316.39.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR): JPMorgan reiterated a Neutral rating and cut the price target to $38 from $42. Citigroup also reiterated a Neutral rating, and it lowered its $42 price target to $38. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and cut the price target to $42 from $46. Shares were trading around $35 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $33.70 to $51.38.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM): Morgan Stanley’s downgrade to an Equal Weight from Overweight included a price target cut to $55 from $75. Shares were trading around $48 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $47.07 to $67.21.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS): JPMorgan reiterated a Neutral rating and cut the price target to $99 from $110. The 52-week trading range is $85.97 to $105.73, and shares were last seen trading near $91.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON): Credit Suisse reiterated an Underperform rating but raised the price target to $62 from $52. Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $75 from $70. Needham reiterated a Strong Buy rating and raised its $75 price target to $80. Shares were trading near $64 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $34.01 to $71.26.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT): Piper Sandler downgraded the shares to Neutral from Overweight and slashed the price target to $4 from $20. Citigroup’s downgrade was to Neutral from Buy, and it cut the $14 price target to $4. Credit Suisse lowered its Outperform rating to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $4. The stock was trading near $3 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $13.11.

Teradata Corp. (NYSE: TDC): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $57 from $56. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and boosted its $71 price target to $76. Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating, and its price target went to $56 from $48. The 52-week trading range is $37.05 to $59.58, and shares were trading near $50 apiece.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN): JPMorgan reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $91 from $88. Credit Suisse reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $100 from $88. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $115 from $90. Shares were trading near $98 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $63.22 to $100.68.

Eight Warren Buffett stock picks look ideal for growth and income investors worried about the potential for a steep market decline. The companies should not be damaged by rising interest rates, and some actually may benefit.