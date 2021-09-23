Buy-the-Dip Traders Pounced on These 10 Red-Hot Stocks After the Massive Monday Sell-Off

While the damage, at least for the time being, appears to be rather short-lived, Monday’s huge sell-off, when combined with the previous two weeks of selling, finally pushed the market down 5%. We have mentioned numerous times that it had been almost a full year since the stock market had a 5% sell-off, and the thinning of the herd proved to be just what the buy-the-dip trading hordes have been waiting for, because they jumped in with both feet this week.

Data from BTIG Research appears to indicate that, while it was indeed retail investors taking the plunge in order to snap up cheaper shares, most of the stocks they were buying are blue-chip sector leaders, with only one meme stock showing up in the top 10 retail buys.

All 10 of the stocks are rated Buy at major firms across Wall Street, and, for the most part, they are great additions to growth stock portfolios for investors with a degree of risk tolerance. Here are the 10 stocks retail investors bought the most of this week:

While many Wall Street “professionals” sneer at the retail investor, the reality is that for much of this year, they have provided a strong presence in terms of total volume, and in many cases propped up a listless market. It is obvious from this list that, with the exception of one stock, these are all large-cap blue-chip leaders in their various sectors, and those who could hold their nose in the face of some big-time selling this week probably gobbled up some terrific values.