CDW, Murphy Oil, Qorvo, Xerox and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were pushing much higher on Thursday. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq each posted gains over 0.5% right around the noon hour.

24/7 Wall St. looked at some big analyst calls seen thus far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Apple, Best Buy, FireEye, Match, Qualcomm and more.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $16.50 price target at B. Riley. The stock was trading near $12.19, in a 52-week range of $0.63 to $12.65. The consensus price target is $11.92.

CDW Corp. (NASDAQ: CDW) was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $164 price target at Morgan Stanley. The stock was trading near $147.94, in a 52-week trading range of $73.39 to $149.97. The consensus price target is $144.89.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) was reiterated with a Buy rating at Maxim Group, and its price target was raised to $85 from $75. Craig Hallum reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $80 from $60. The consensus price target is $60.07. Shares traded at $82.72, in the 52-week range of $3.48 to $82.96.

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) was reiterated with a Market Perform rating and its price target was raised to $320 from $295 at Cowen. The shares traded at $291.57, within its 52-week range of $110.19 to $317.60. Analysts have a consensus price target of $305.24.

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE: MUR) was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to Sector Weight from Overweight. The consensus target is $15.09. The stock traded at $12.97, in a 52-week range of $4.50 to $22.98.

Prudential PLC (NYSE: PUK) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies. The stock was up about 3% to $33.63 a share on Thursday. The 52-week range is $15.68 to $39.75. The consensus price target is $42.50.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) was reiterated with a Buy rating and its price target was raised to $195 from $160 at Craig Hallum. The stock traded at $165.29 and has a consensus price target of $182.04. The 52-week trading range is $67.54 to $191.82.

Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ: SNBR) was downgraded by BofA Securities to Underperform from Neutral, though the firm raised its price target to $88 from $73. The stock was last seen at $107.00, and it has a consensus target of $74.50. The 52-week trading range is $15.27 to $116.50.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) was reiterated as Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt, and its price target was raised to $30 from $26. The stock was trading at $23.58, in a 52-week range of $9.06 to $25.45. The consensus price target is $25.25.

Xerox Holdings Corp. (NYSE: XRX) was downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight with an $18 price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares were trading at $22.93, in a 52-week range of $14.22 to $38.69. The consensus price target is $17.80.

