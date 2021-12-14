Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 12/14

Tuesday was another drag on the broad markets as investors are continuing to ponder the upcoming Fed decision for monetary policy going forward. ARK Funds followed suit and dropped across the board. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 1.1% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 1.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on December 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 15,747 shares of Pagseguro Digital.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 80,672 shares of Pfizer, 1,581,099 shares of Allogene Therapeutics, & 4,092 shares of Regeneron.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 167,635 shares of Iovance Bio & 220,037 shares of Editas Medicine.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: 56,925 shares of JD.com.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 203,247 shares of Liveperson, 1,914 shares of Shopify, & 1,973 shares of Facebook.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: 46,027 shares of Thales.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 71 ARKF Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 50 ARKF Sell PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD 15,747 ARKF Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 624 ARKG Sell PFE PFIZER INC 80,672 ARKG Sell ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 1,581,099 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 4,092 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 167,635 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 220,037 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 196 ARKQ Sell JD JD.COM INC 56,925 ARKW Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 1,304 ARKW Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 1,914 ARKW Sell LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 203,247 ARKW Sell FTCH FARFETCH LTD 1,582 ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 1,973 ARKX Sell BA BOEING CO/THE 141 ARKX Sell HOFP THALES SA 46,027

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.