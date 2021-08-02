Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/2

ARK Invest funds started out the week on a strong note, for the most part. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 1.7%, while ARKX did the worst, down about 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 2, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 199,300 shares of Snap.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 86,623 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 31,085 shares of Seer, Sell 121,136 shares of Roche, & Sell 76,404 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 52,900 shares of Nintendo, Sell 190,680 shares of Iovance Bio, & Sell 158,235 shares of Square.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 132,695 shares of JD.com, Sell 11,344 shares of Tencent, Sell 42,446 shares of BYD, & Sell 5,713 shares of Paccar.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 282,943 shares of Trade Desk & Sell 43,859 shares of Square.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 7,665 shares of Nvidia & Sell 21,539 shares of Trimble.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 961 ARKF Sell SNAP SNAP INC 199,300 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 13,270 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 85,623 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 31,085 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 121,136 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 22,345 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 76,404 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 16,099 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 52,900 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 190,680 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 158,235 ARKQ Sell JD JD.COM INC 132,695 ARKQ Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 11,344 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 42,446 ARKQ Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 5,713 ARKQ Sell BZ KANZHUN LTD 296 ARKW Sell BZ KANZHUN LTD 291 ARKW Sell JD JD.COM INC 191 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 282,943 ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 291 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 43,859 ARKW Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 97 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 7,665 ARKX Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 25 ARKX Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 21,539

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.