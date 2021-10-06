Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 10/6

The futures for the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones pushed higher on Wednesday evening amid increased optimism regarding the debt ceiling. ARK Funds tracked higher for the most part on Wednesday as well. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 1.7%, while ARKG did the worst, down 1.3% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on October 6, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 626,139 shares of Sema4 Holdings, 67,671 shares of Vertex Pharma, & 30,723 shares of Regeneron Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 73,214 shares of Nanostring Tech, 62,700 shares of Sea, & 63,135 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a couple of sales of note in this fund: 14,050 shares of BYD.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 14,900 shares of Thales.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Sell SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 626,139 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 67,671 ARKG Sell SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 22,860 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 30,723 ARKG Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 65,866 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 73,214 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 62,700 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 63,135 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 65,032 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 14,050 ARKX Sell HOFP THALES SA 14,900

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.