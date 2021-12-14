Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/14

Markets pulled back again on Tuesday as investors are considering the implications of the upcoming Fed decision for monetary policy. ARK Funds turned lower as a result. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 1.1% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 1.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 73,600 sahres of TCS Group & 29,478 shares of Discovery.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 45,700 shares of Veracyte, 187,013 shares of Somalogic, 196,581 shares of Fate Therapeutics, & 116,240 shares of Accolade.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 72,471 shares of Stratasys, 18,000 shares of Invitae, & 764,703 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 97,697 shares of Xpeng, 32,182 shares of Vuzix, & 44,068 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 11,761 shares of Coinbase, 177,885 shares of Endeavor Group, & 50,910 shares of Veracyte.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 16,273 shares of AeroVironment.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TCSLI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 73,600 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 29,478 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 45,700 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 187,013 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 12,216 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 51,318 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 100,496 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 20,655 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 20,047 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 196,581 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 116,240 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 44,000 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 72,471 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 18,000 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 8,433 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 32,775 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 764,703 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 97,697 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 32,182 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 44,068 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 11,761 ARKW Buy EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS INC 177,885 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 50,910 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 7,188 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 16,273 ARKX Buy GRMN GARMIN LTD 8,728 ARKX Buy MYNA MYNARIC AG 4,707

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.