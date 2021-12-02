Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 12/2

The Dow notched roughly a 2% day on Thursday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in tow, each with gains over 1%. ARK Funds saw a little recovery, but it wasn’t enough to balance out the losses from earlier this week. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.0% gain on the day, while ARKF did the worst, up 0.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on December 2, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 21,835 shares of Facebook & 96,326 shares of Opendoor Technologies.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 455,487 shares of Takeda Pharma, 104,800 shares of Iovance Bio, & 280,518 shares of Castle Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 173,387 shares of Coinbase, 107,538 shares of Editas, & 59,169 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: 35,954 shares of Lockheed Martin & 48,911 shares of Caterpillar.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 21,551 shares of Tesla & 2,866 shares of Shopify.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 1,940 ARKF Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 21,835 ARKF Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 96,326 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 455,487 ARKG Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 104,800 ARKG Sell INCY INCYTE CORP 26,601 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 280,518 ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 79,354 ARKG Sell BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 61,756 ARKK Sell COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 173,387 ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 107,538 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 59,169 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 41,709 ARKQ Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 35,954 ARKQ Sell CAT CATERPILLAR INC 48,911 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 21,551 ARKW Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 2,866 ARKW Sell LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 236,187

