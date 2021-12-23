Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: StoneCo, T-Mobile, Verizon and More

The major indexes were higher across the board approaching midday on Thursday. With the stock market closed for the Christmas holiday on Friday, you can expect volume to slow down as the day wears on as traders head for the exits to get an early start on the festivities. A combination of some solid economic numbers plus an improvement in consumer sentiment has helped to give the potential “Santa Claus” rally a boost.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AT&T, Abbott Labs, AMD, Canopy Growth, Eli Lilly and more.

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM): Stifel raised its $46 price target on the Buy-rated shares to $48. That compares with the $54 consensus target. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $34.46 to $70.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV): H.C. Wainwright started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $12 price target. The much higher consensus target is $22.67. Over the past year, the shares have traded between $4.15 and $16.22 apiece.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT): Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the shares and has set a $202 price target. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $79.76 to $181.38, and it has a consensus price target of $181.63.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX): Stifel boosted its price target to $140 from $118, while maintaining a Hold rating on the stock. The consensus target is just $117. The stock has traded between $85.30 and $135.46 over the past year.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH): Wedbush started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $21 price objective. The consensus target is up at $32.13. The 52-week trading range for the shares is $11.73 to $27.50.

Scientific Games Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMS): Truist Securities reiterated a Buy rating on the digital and gaming giant, and it has a massive $110 price target. The consensus target is just $85.25. The stock has traded in a wide 52-week range of $36.89 to $90.20.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE): Credit Suisse’s downgrade to Neutral from Outperform included a target price cut from $120 all the way to $22. The consensus target is $43.16. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded between a very wide range of $14.02 to $95.11.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS): Daiwa Securities started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $128 price target. That compares with the much higher consensus target of $169.85. The 52-week trading range for the shares is $106.70 to $150.20.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): Daiwa Securities started coverage on the telecommunications giant with a Neutral rating and a $57 price target. That compares with the higher $60.36 consensus price objective. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between $49.68 and $59.85 a share.

Five top real estate investment trust stocks make good sense for investors concerned that next year could bring far fewer gains and more volatility than this year, as they offer attractive entry points now and a degree of safety in an inflationary environment.

