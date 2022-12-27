Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CarMax, Caterpillar, Cleveland-Cliffs, Eaton, First Solar, Medical Properties Trust, Paramount Global, Tesla and More

The futures were trading higher as we get ready to finish a dreadful 2022 trading year with a holiday-shortened week and the potential for some more of the tax-loss selling that we have seen through much of December. While the major indexes closed higher on Friday, stocks still ended lower for the third straight week. With corporate buyback windows already closing in front of fourth-quarter results, it could be another tough week.

Yields across the Treasury curve were higher Friday as sellers had the upper hand during the day. The 10-year note closed at 3.75%, up a stunning 35 basis points since December 6. Despite the big increase, the inversion with the two-year note remained in place, as the shorter paper closed at 4.33% and likely will be in place when we start 2023.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude finished a strong week for the black gold benchmarks, with Brent closing near the $84 level and WTI closing back in on the $80 mark. Prices jumped again Friday as reports circulated that Russia may cut production. Natural gas had a solid day, closing up almost 3% as forecasters warned of the potential for a cyclone bomb and some of the worst holiday travel conditions in decades. Gold and Bitcoin finished the day modestly higher.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX): Chardan Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $8 target price. The consensus target is $11. The stock closed Friday’s session at $3.94.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY): Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $26 target price. The consensus target is $27.14, and shares closed on Friday at $20.94.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating while cutting its $100 target price to $75. The consensus target is $67.43. The shares closed on Friday at $60.16, up over 5% on the day.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT): The Zacks Bull of the Day stock has been marching toward all-time highs on the back of an improved earnings outlook, says the analyst. Shares last closed at $239.87, which is over 47% higher than 90 days ago.



Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR): Wells Fargo upgraded the cable and telecom giant to Equal Weight from Underweight but lowered its $370 target price to $340. The consensus target is up at $500.84. Friday’s close was at $333.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF): B. Riley Securities reiterated a Buy rating and bumped its target price to $27 from $26. The consensus target is $17.16, and shares were last seen on Friday trading at $16.90.

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $26 target price. The consensus target is $28.80. The stock closed over 7% higher on Friday at $18.03 after the upgrade.

Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and trimmed its $60 price target to $58. The consensus target is $62.20, and Friday’s close was at $45.59.