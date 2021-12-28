Tuesday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: EVgo, Luminar Technologies, Tencent Music Entertainment, Tesla and More

Markets were somewhat mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq giving back some of its gains from Monday. The S&P 500 hit more fresh all-time highs on Tuesday morning but then pulled back slightly. The much anticipated Santa Rally may be over before it actually began, but it remains to be seen what the rest of this week holds.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Carvana, Crocs, GameStop, Goldman Sachs, Nike, Sarepta and more.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target. Shares were trading around $169 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $124.00 to $212.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC): Stephens initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $40 price target. Shares were trading around $37 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $41.00.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL): Raymond James downgraded the stock to Underperform from Market Perform. Shares were trading around $37 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $30.64.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO): Needham started coverage with a Hold rating. Shares were trading around $10 on Tuesday, and the 52-week trading range is $7.17 to $24.34.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR): Northland Capital reiterated an Outperform rating with a $38 price target. The 52-week trading range is $13.45 to $40.98, and shares were last seen trading near $17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME): Benchmark initiated coverage with a Hold rating. The 52-week range is $5.91 to $32.25, and shares were trading near $6 apiece.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Argus reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $1,313 from $1,010. The 52-week trading range is $539.49 to $1,243.49, and shares were trading near $1,084.

