AMD, Boston Scientific, Intel, Nvidia and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were pushing much higher with solid gains across the board. The Nasdaq was leading the major indexes this time with a gain of roughly 1%. The Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were close behind.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, CrowdStrike, GM, Hershey and more.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO): Telsey Advisory reiterated it at Market Perform but raised its price target to $35 from $28. The shares traded near $6 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $2.14 to $6.69. The consensus price target is $7.95.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD): Raymond James started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $100 price target. The stock traded near $82 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $48.42 to $99.23. It has a consensus price target of $102.72.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX): Atlantic Equities started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $52 price target. The stock traded near $41 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $32.99 to $42.37. The consensus analyst target is $43.40.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE): Telsey Advisory’s Market Perform rating was reiterated but the price target jumped to $62 from $45. On Thursday, the stock traded around $58. The 52-week trading range is $16.63 to $63.20. Its consensus analyst target is $52.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL): C.L. King downgraded it to Neutral from Buy. The shares changed hands around $170 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $77.05 to $178.82. The consensus analyst price target is $167.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE: EW): Atlantic Equities started coverage at Neutral with an $85 price target. Shares traded around $88 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $66.23 to $92.08. The consensus price target is $95.40.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC): Raymond James downgraded it to Underperform from Market Perform. The consensus price target is $65.57. Shares traded around $65 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $43.61 to $68.49.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA): The Raymond James upgrade to Strong Buy from Outperform included a price target hike to $750 from $700. The stock traded around $638 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $267.11 to $642.12. Its consensus analyst target is $656.77.

