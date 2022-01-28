5 of Warren Buffett's Largest Stock Holdings Also Pay Big Dependable Dividends

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the so-called Oracle of Omaha has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy and hold strategies, and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the world.

We decided to take a look into his portfolio’s biggest holdings for those that not only look poised to do well this year but pay big, dependable dividends. We found five that are ideal stocks for investors to consider now. While interest rates are poised to move higher this year, these companies should not be damaged by the increase, and some actually may benefit.



Bank of America

The company recently posted very solid fourth-quarter results. Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is a ubiquitous presence in the United States, providing various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, corporations and governments in the United States and internationally. It operates 5,100 banking centers, 16,300 ATMs, call centers and online and mobile banking platforms.



The bank has expanded into several new U.S. markets, with scale across the country positioning it ideally to benefit from accelerating loan growth over the next two years. Moreover, unlike smaller peers, scale allows the bank to increase investment substantially over the next few years without notably jeopardizing returns, driving further market share gains.

Shareholders receive a 1.83% dividend. Buffett owns a stunning 1.1 billion shares of Bank of America stock. The consensus price target is $51.40, and shares were last seen on Thursday trading at $45.47 apiece.



Coca-Cola

This remains a top Buffet holding, as he owns a huge 400 million shares. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands.