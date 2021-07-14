50 Most Valuable Brands in the World

As the business world grows increasingly more connected, brands are able to branch out beyond their borders and offer services to consumers around the world. This interconnectedness has allowed some brands to soar in popularity, boosting their value into the tens of billions of dollars.

In fact, there are 50 brands around the world that are worth more than $30 billion each. These brands, several of which are sometimes owned by one company, run the gamut from tech software and hardware, to banks, major retailers, automakers, and more.

To determine the 50 most valuable brands in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Global 500 2021 Ranking of Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy that ranks brands based on licensing value and future revenue.

The 50 most valuable brands are primarily located in two countries — the U.S. is home to 22 and 16 are located in China. Germany and Japan are the only two other countries with multiple entries on the list. While Chinese companies often owe much of their success to being state-run enterprises in addition to having ready access to the largest consumer bases in the world, businesses in other countries benefit from large consumer bases that also tend to be relatively wealthy. These are the richest countries in the world.

Of the 50 most valuable brands, 13 are in the tech sector — more than any other sector. Phones and computers were already an increasingly large part of daily life going into 2020, but many tech brands received a boost to their top line from the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses equipped workers with devices that allowed them to work from home, and e-commerce spiked in popularity. Nearly every tech brand to rank among the world’s most valuable brands saw huge increases in their value from 2020 to 2021.

Other sectors that frequently appear on the list of most valuable brands did not fare so well in 2020, though. The worth of any of the world’s most valuable bank brands dipped as a result of the COVID-19-induced worldwide financial crunch. Automakers and oil and gas providers also saw massive reductions in demand, and many of these brand values dropped by more than 10%.

