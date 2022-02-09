Earnings Previews: Cleveland-Cliffs, Enbridge, Under Armour

Markets closed higher on Tuesday, primarily due to some buying action in the final hour of trading. Of the results we had previewed, Enphase, Globalfoundries and Chipotle beat estimates and got a boost in early trading Wednesday. Lyft also beat estimates but issued downside guidance, and the stock traded lower.

Among companies we previewed that reported results Wednesday morning, uranium miner Cameco and pot grower Canopy Growth beat estimates and traded higher, while CVS Health, which also beat top-line and bottom-line estimates, traded lower due to lower operating cash flow guidance.

On Tuesday we previewed four companies set to report results after markets close Wednesday: Disney, Fox, MGM Resorts and Uber. We also looked at four firms set to report results first thing Thursday morning: ArcelorMittal, Coca-Cola, Peabody Energy and Twitter. And we looked at four struggling growth stocks: Affirm, Aurora Cannabis, Cloudflare and Zillow.



Here is a look at three firms scheduled to report results before Friday’s opening bell.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Iron ore miner and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) has added about 18% to its share price over the past 12 months. Like all commodity producers, the company’s fortunes turned on the price it could get for its iron ore and, ultimately, its steel. Since last August, its share price had dropped almost 38% to a new 52-week low on January 27. In the past two weeks, the stock is up more than 26%. From its historic roots as an iron ore miner, Cleveland-Cliffs last year jumped on the steel train. It was highballing until it wasn’t.

Of 10 brokerages covering the stock, five have put a Buy or Strong Buy rating on the shares, and the other four rate the stock at Hold. At a recent share price of around $20.50 a share, the implied gain based on a median price target of $26.50 is 29.2%. At the high price target of $37, the upside potential is nearly 81%.

Analysts are forecasting fourth-quarter revenue of $5.65 billion, down 5.8% sequentially but up 150% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are forecast at $2.03, down 13.6% sequentially and up from $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. For the full 2021 fiscal year, analysts expect Cliffs to report EPS of $6.00 compared to a loss of $0.47 per share last year, on sales of $20.75 billion, up more than 287%.

The stock trades at 3.4 times expected 2021 EPS, 3.5 times estimated 2022 earnings of $5.83 and 7.7 times estimated 2023 earnings of $2.65 per share. The stock’s 52-week range is $12.77 to $26.51, and the company does not pay an annual dividend. Total shareholder return over the past year was 28.6%.

Enbridge

Energy infrastructure giant Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has added more than 28% to its stock price over the past year. The Calgary-based company makes the news regularly as it battles with opponents to its oil pipelines and plans the company has to expand them.