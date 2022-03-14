5 'Strong Buy' Nasdaq Stocks That Also Pay the Biggest Dividends in the Index

Stocks have been pounded all year long, and many of those taking the biggest hit are in the Nasdaq composite index, which as of Friday’s close was officially in bear market territory. That means a 20% decline from highs. While income and growth investors may not look to the Nasdaq for total return, as all 30 of the Dow Jones industrial average members and 400 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 pay dividends, there are some gems in the index that make sense for investors now.



We screened the Nasdaq looking for the five highest-yielding companies, then we cross-referenced those companies through our 24/7 Wall St. research database and found that all five are among some of the best and most timely ideas on Wall Street now.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Here are the five highest-yielding Nasdaq stocks.



Gilead Sciences

This company is trading a very reasonable 9.05 times estimated 2022 earnings and has big-time upside potential. Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/Eviplera, Stribild and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology and cell therapy patients.

In addition, Gilead provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections.

The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Pionyr, Tizona, Tango Therapeutics, Jounce Therapeutics, Galapagos, Janssen, Japan Tobacco, Gadeta, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and Novo Nordisk.

Gilead Sciences stock investors are happy to take a 5.03% dividend to the bank every quarter. Oppenheimer has a Buy rating and the highest price objective on Wall Street of $90. That compares with the $73.10 consensus target and Friday’s closing share price of $58.00.



Kraft Heinz

Even in tough times, everyone has to eat, and this company stands to benefit. Kraft-Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC) was formed six years ago via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods. The company is a leading global food company, with $29 billion of annual revenues generated by such well-known brands. It is the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America, deriving 76% of revenues from that market and 24% internationally.