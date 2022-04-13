5 Elite and Very Safe Dividend Kings Are Also Wall Street Favorites

At 24/7 Wall St., we know how important dividend size, stability and growth are to growth and income investors who need a dependable stream of income. We often have written about the opportunities that the Dividend Aristocrats offer for long-term investors. These are the companies that meet the guidelines for inclusion and have raised their dividends for 25 consecutive years. This year, 66 stocks made the cut and remain top picks across Wall Street.



For those seeking even greater dividend dependability, investors may be drawn to the Dividend Kings. These 39 S&P 500 companies have raised their dividends a stunning 50 consecutive years in a row.

We screened the Dividend Kings looking for two things: stocks that were top-rated by some of Wall Street’s best equity analysts, and companies that make sense in a volatile and rising interest rate environment, as inflation is a huge concern now. While the following five are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Coca-Cola

This company is a top Warren Buffet holding, and he owns a massive 400 million shares. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands. It has an incredibly strong worldwide brand, with 40% overseas sales.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and juices and juice drinks.

Through the world’s largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy Coca-Cola beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. Also remember that the company also owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage, which continues to deliver big numbers.

Investors receive a 2.76% dividend. BofA Securities has a $70 target price on Coca-Cola stock. The consensus target is $67.39, and the final trade on Tuesday came in at $64.56 a share.



Colgate-Palmolive

This top dividend payer is also a very safe play for investors. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) is a great stock to buy in consumer staples. The company continues to deliver solid execution and is one of the best-positioned in its sector, given its strong brands in attractive categories, particularly oral care.