5 Well-Known 'Strong Buy' Stocks Under $10 With Massive Potential Upside

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for well-known companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive.

While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



GoPro

The takeover chatter around this company has been incessant over the past few years. GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) develops and sells cameras, drones and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally.

The company offers the following:

HERO7, a cloud-connected line of cameras

Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera

GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content

Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users

GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras and share content

Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video

GoPro also offers customers mounts and accessories, such as equipment-based mounts for the helmet, handlebar and roll bar and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses and head straps. GoPro markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its website.

Jefferies has a $12 price target on GoPro stock. The consensus target is $12.08, and the stock last traded on Friday at $7.15 per share.