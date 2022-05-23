Another Dead Cat Bounce? Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Dow, Gap, Pfizer and More

The risk-on crowd made yet another attempt to rally the markets to start the week, and as midday approached, all the major indexes were trading higher. Many across Wall Street feel that we haven’t seen the all-in capitulation selling needed to find a secure bottom that can form a base. In addition, many feel that an inflation-induced recession could be right around the corner. With the first-quarter gross domestic product already posting a negative number, if the same happens in the second quarter we will, by definition, be in a recession already.

Yields across the Treasury curve were higher, reversing course after last week’s flight to safety bid had yields falling. Oil was modestly higher in early trading, and natural gas soared back over the $8 mark, up almost 5%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some of the additional analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Applied Materials, HP, Palo Alto Networks, Walmart and more.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV): SVB Leerink started coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and a $140 target price. The consensus target is $165.51. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $105.56 to $175.91 and was trading near $150 a share on Monday.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD): Craig Hallum started coverage with a Buy rating and a $10 target price. The consensus target is $8.25. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded between $1.73 and $4.90. The stock was trading Monday near $3.70, after an earlier flurry likely because of the initiation of coverage.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY): Northland Capital started coverage of the solar equipment company with an Outperform rating and an $18 price target. The consensus target is $13.80. Over the past 52 weeks, shares have traded between $5.45 and $27.67. The stock was trading above $9 on Monday.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW): Piper Sandler lowered its Overweight rating on the chemical giant to Neutral and cut the $84 price objective to $78. The consensus target is $73.70. Over the past year, shares have traded between $52.07 and $71.86, and they traded on Monday shy of $68.

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE): Credit Suisse upgraded the Michigan-based utility to Outperform from Neutral. The consensus target is $140.53. The 52-week trading range is $108.22 to $140.23. The stock was changing hands on Monday near $130.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR): Truist Financial downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $29 from $32. The shares have traded between $24.04 and $54.57 over the past 52 weeks and were trading on Monday above $25.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS): Citigroup downgraded the popular retailer to Sell from Neutral and slashed the $13 target price to $8. The consensus target is $15.34. The 52-week trading range is $10.06 to $35.35. The stock was trading Monday below $11.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE): SVB Leering started coverage on the pharmaceutical giant with a Market Perform rating and a $55 target price. The consensus target is $59.33. Shares were changing hands on Monday near $53.

Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE: RL): Citigroup downgraded the iconic fragrance and apparel stock to Neutral from Buy. It also slashed the $140 target price to $98. The consensus target is $132.91. The 52-week trading range for the shares is $88.06 to $135.99, and the stock was trading on Monday near $91.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA): UBS upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral and lifted the target price to $240 from $213. The consensus target is up at $265.87. Over the past year, shares of the trucking giant have traded between $173.64 and $365.50, and they were seen Monday near $190.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB): Morgan Stanley’s upgrade to Equal Weight from Underweight included a price target cut to $70 from $72. The consensus target is up at $90.13. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $59.89 to $96.49 and was changing hands Monday near $67.



